Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: privilege escalation via SOAP Connector Token-based Authentication

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Traditional.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via SOAP Connector Token-based Authentication of WebSphere AS, in order to escalate his privileges.

