Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: memory leak

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Rational ClearCase, Security Directory Server, Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Liberty, WebSphere AS Traditional.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a memory leak of WebSphere AS, in order to trigger a denial of service.

