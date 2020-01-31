Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: memory leak
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Rational ClearCase, Security Directory Server, Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Liberty, WebSphere AS Traditional.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak of WebSphere AS, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
