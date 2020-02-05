Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: information disclosure via Admin Console

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Rational ClearCase, Security Directory Server, Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Traditional.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Admin Console of WebSphere AS, in order to obtain sensitive information.

