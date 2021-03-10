Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: directory traversal via JAX-RPC Applications

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Rational ClearCase, WebSphere AS Traditional.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via JAX-RPC Applications of WebSphere AS, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

