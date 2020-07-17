Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: code execution via SOAP Serialized Objects
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Rational ClearCase, WebSphere AS Traditional.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via SOAP Serialized Objects of WebSphere AS, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
