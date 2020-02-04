Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: code execution via File Name
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Rational ClearCase, Security Directory Server, Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Traditional.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via File Name of WebSphere AS, in order to run code.
