Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: code execution via File Name

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Rational ClearCase, Security Directory Server, Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Traditional.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via File Name of WebSphere AS, in order to run code.

