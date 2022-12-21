Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: Man-in-the-Middle via SOAPAction, analyzed on 17/10/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle on WebSphere AS, via SOAPAction, in order to read or write data in the session.
Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: Man-in-the-Middle via SOAPAction, analyzed on 17/10/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle on WebSphere AS, via SOAPAction, in order to read or write data in the session.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr