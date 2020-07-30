Vigil@nce - WebRTC: information disclosure via Internal Address Leak

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Chrome, Edge Chromium, Firefox, openSUSE Leap, Opera, Solaris, RHEL, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, WebRTC.org.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Internal Address Leak of WebRTC, in order to obtain sensitive information.

