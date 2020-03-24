Vigil@nce - Vim: use after free via autocmd
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via autocmd of Vim, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter