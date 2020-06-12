Vigil@nce - Vim: code execution via Scripting Interfaces Restricted Mode Bypass

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Mac OS X, openSUSE Leap.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Scripting Interfaces Restricted Mode Bypass of Vim, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...