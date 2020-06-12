Vigil@nce - Vim: code execution via Scripting Interfaces Restricted Mode Bypass
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Mac OS X, openSUSE Leap.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Scripting Interfaces Restricted Mode Bypass of Vim, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
