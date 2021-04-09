Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - umoci: write access via Unpack Symlink Traversal, analyzed on 09/04/2021
June 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Unpack Symlink Traversal of umoci, in order to alter data.
