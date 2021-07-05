Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - nginx: Man-in-the-Middle via the TLS extension ALPN, analyzed on 05/07/2021
September 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can tamper with the traffic sending an invalid TLS ALPN extension to nginx.
