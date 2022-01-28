Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Zabbix: code execution via Custom Shell Script, analyzed on 28/01/2022
February 2022 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can use a vulnerability of Zabbix, via Custom Shell Script, in order to run code.
