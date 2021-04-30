Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Vtiger CRM: SQL injection via the calendar, analyzed on 30/04/2021
June 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can use a SQL injection via calendar of Vtiger CRM, in order to read or alter data.
