Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - VMware Workstation: denial of service via Cortado ThinPrint TrueType Font Parse, analyzed on 18/01/2022

February 2022 by Vigil@nce

Vigil@nce - An attacker, in a guest system, can cause a fatal error of VMware Workstation, via Cortado ThinPrint TrueType Font Parse, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.