Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Symfony: user account enumeration, analyzed on 12/05/2021
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can check names of Symfony users with a timing attack.
Tweeter
Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Symfony: user account enumeration, analyzed on 12/05/2021
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can check names of Symfony users with a timing attack.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr