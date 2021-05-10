Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Squid cache: memory leak via Cache API, analyzed on 10/05/2021
February 2022 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can create a memory leak via Cache API of Squid cache, in order to trigger a denial of service.
