Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Spring Framework: write access via Log Injection, analyzed on 06/01/2022
March 2022 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Spring Framework, via Log Injection, in order to alter data.
Tweeter
