Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Smarty: privilege escalation via Sandbox Escape, analyzed on 06/04/2021
June 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can bypass restrictions via Sandbox Escape of Smarty, in order to escalate his privileges.
Tweeter
Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Smarty: privilege escalation via Sandbox Escape, analyzed on 06/04/2021
June 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can bypass restrictions via Sandbox Escape of Smarty, in order to escalate his privileges.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr