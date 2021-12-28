Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Ruby: read-write access via CGI::Cookie.parse, analyzed on 28/12/2021
February 2022 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Ruby, via CGI::Cookie.parse, in order to read or alter data.
Tweeter
Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Ruby: read-write access via CGI::Cookie.parse, analyzed on 28/12/2021
February 2022 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Ruby, via CGI::Cookie.parse, in order to read or alter data.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr