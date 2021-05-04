Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Redis: integer overflow, analyzed on 04/05/2021
July 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can trigger an integer overflow of Redis, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
