QEMU: use after free via USB Redirector Device Emulation, analyzed on 06/08/2021

October 2021 by Vigil@nce

Vigil@nce - An attacker, inside a guest system, can force the usage of a freed memory area via USB Redirector Device Emulation of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.