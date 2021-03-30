Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Python pydoc: file reading via getfile, analyzed on 30/03/2021
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - A local attacker can read a file via getfile of Python pydoc, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Python pydoc: file reading via getfile, analyzed on 30/03/2021
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
