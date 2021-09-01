Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Node.js tar: file write via Symbolic Links, analyzed on 01/09/2021
November 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Node.js tar, via Symbolic Links, in order to alter files.
