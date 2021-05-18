Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Node.js devcert: code execution via Command Injection, analyzed on 18/05/2021
July 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can use a vulnerability via Command Injection of Node.js devcert, in order to run code.
