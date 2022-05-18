Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via io_uring, analyzed on 18/05/2022
July 2022 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can bypass restrictions of the Linux kernel, via io_uring, in order to escalate his privileges.
Tweeter
July 2022 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can bypass restrictions of the Linux kernel, via io_uring, in order to escalate his privileges.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr