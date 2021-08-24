Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Joomla Core: file deletion via com_media, analyzed on 24/08/2021
October 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Joomla Core, via com_media, in order to delete a file.
