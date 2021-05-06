Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - GNOME Autoar: file overwrite, analyzed on 06/05/2021
July 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can make GNOME Autoar overwrite files outside the extraction tree.
Tweeter
