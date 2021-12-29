Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - GEGL: code execution via Shell Expansion, analyzed on 29/12/2021
February 2022 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can use a vulnerability of GEGL, via Shell Expansion, in order to run code.
