Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - FFmpeg: data transit via ffconcat, analyzed on 16/08/2021
October 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can bypass filtering rules via ffconcat of FFmpeg, in order to transmit malicious data.
