Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: file reading via APM, analyzed on 29/04/2021
June 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - A local attacker can read a file via APM of F5 BIG-IP, in order to obtain sensitive information.
