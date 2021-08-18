Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Django: SQL injection via QuerySet.order_by, analyzed on 18/08/2021
October 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can use a SQL injection via QuerySet.order_by of Django, in order to read or alter data.
