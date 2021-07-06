Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Cacti: Cross Site Scripting, analyzed on 06/07/2021
September 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Cacti, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
