Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - AIX: privilege escalation via Korn Shell, analyzed on 02/08/2021
October 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can bypass restrictions via Korn Shell of AIX, in order to escalate his privileges.
