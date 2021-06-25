Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - AIX: privilege escalation via lpd, analyzed on 25/06/2021
July 2021 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can bypass restrictions via lpd of AIX, in order to escalate his privileges.
