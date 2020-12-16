Vigil@nce - VideoLAN VLC: multiple vulnerabilities
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES, VLC.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, denial of service on client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of VideoLAN VLC.
