Vigil@nce - Veritas Enterprise Vault, NetBackup: privilege escalation via openssl.cnf / Strawberry Perl
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Veritas Enterprise Vault, NetBackup.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via openssl.cnf / Strawberry Perl of Veritas Enterprise Vault or NetBackup, in order to escalate his privileges.
