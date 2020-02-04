Vigil@nce - Varnish Cache: assertion error via HTTP Proxy Protocol V2
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Varnish.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force an assertion error via HTTP Proxy Protocol V2 of Varnish Cache, in order to trigger a denial of service.
