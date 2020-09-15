Vigil@nce - VMware Workstation: multiple vulnerabilities
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: VMware Workstation.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of VMware Workstation.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
