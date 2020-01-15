Vigil@nce - VMware Tools for Windows: privilege escalation via Race Condition
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Windows (platform) not comprehensive, VMware Workstation.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Race Condition of VMware Tools for Windows, in order to escalate his privileges.
