Vigil@nce - VMware Spring Framework: privilege escalation via RFD Protection Bypass
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Spring Framework.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via RFD Protection Bypass of VMware Spring Framework, in order to escalate his privileges.
