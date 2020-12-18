Vigil@nce - VMware ESXi/Workstation: denial of service via GuestInfo
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: ESXi, VMware vSphere Hypervisor, VMware Workstation.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a fatal error via GuestInfo of VMware ESXi/Workstation, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.
