Vigil@nce - VMware ESXi/Workstation: information disclosure via NVMe
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: ESXi, VMware vSphere Hypervisor, VMware Workstation.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via NVMe of VMware ESXi/Workstation, in order to obtain sensitive information.
