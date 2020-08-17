Vigil@nce - Undertow: information disclosure via HTTP Requests Invalid Characters
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via HTTP Requests Invalid Characters of Undertow, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
