Vigil@nce - Undertow: denial of service via HTTPS
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via HTTPS of Undertow, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
