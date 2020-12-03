Vigil@nce - Unbound: denial of service via PID File Symlink

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via PID File Symlink of Unbound, in order to trigger a denial of service.

