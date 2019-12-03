Vigil@nce - Ubuntu: memory corruption via OverlayFS/ShiftFS AUFS
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via OverlayFS/ShiftFS AUFS of Ubuntu, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
