Vigil@nce - Ubuntu: memory corruption via OverlayFS/ShiftFS AUFS

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via OverlayFS/ShiftFS AUFS of Ubuntu, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

