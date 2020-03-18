Vigil@nce - Ubuntu 18.04: security improvement via Apache httpd TLSv1.3 Support
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: no consequence.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The security of Ubuntu 18.04 was improved via Apache httpd TLSv1.3 Support.
