Vigil@nce - UPX: out-of-bounds memory reading via canUnpack

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via canUnpack() of UPX, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

