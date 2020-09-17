Vigil@nce - Trusted Firmware Mbed TLS: information disclosure via mbedtls_ssl_decrypt_buf
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via mbedtls_ssl_decrypt_buf() of Trusted Firmware Mbed TLS, in order to obtain sensitive information.
