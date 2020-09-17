Vigil@nce - Trusted Firmware Mbed TLS: information disclosure via mbedtls_ssl_decrypt_buf

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via mbedtls_ssl_decrypt_buf() of Trusted Firmware Mbed TLS, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

